Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Flo Rida is trying to get coronavirus testing out to workers via a mobile center, Chrissy Teigen is getting her boobs removed, actor Richard Herd passed away from cancer at the age 87, and Amazon is coming up with a series based on ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’!

6am Alice News Network – The U.S. officially has passed 100,000 in coronavirus deaths, Vegas plans to reopen on June 4th while Disney is hoping to open by July, SpaceX was supposed to launch yesterday but cancelled due to weather, and today is National Burger day!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is thinking of doing the silver hair trend, Lori Loughlin is waiting for her sentencing till August and hopes to serve time differently than her husband, and the Hunger Games book ‘The Ballad of Song Birds and Snakes’ has sold over 500 thousand copies!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to talk about the President's executive order over social media, today is National Work from Home Day, and a survey looks into if humans are supposed to be monogamous or not!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, the wrongly convicted singer who went on America’s Got Talent got a call from Elton John, and 21 Pilots come out with a new version of their song Level of Concern!

8am Alice News Network – A lot of protest over the death of George Floyd are happening all over the country, a women in the UK posted that she wants to divorce her husband after his bought the house next door, and how moving sucks!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

