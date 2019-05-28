Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.28.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Adam Levine’s surprise exit from The Voice sparks rumors! how the movies did at the box office, a man pulls an Edson, and new dialing process coming for consumers in 510 area code!

7-8am – Yay: more streaming services, Moby's treatment of Natalie Portman is a masterclass in nice-guy misogyny, the Zynga company is selling for more than half a billion dollars, and your burning bucket-list!

8-9am – MacKenzie Bezos, worth nearly $37 billion, will give half her fortune to charity, Bill Buckner confessed on camera that his nightmare was to let the winning run roll through his legs, the diamond debate, and “burnout” is an official medical diagnosis!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

