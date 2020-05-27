Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – J.K. Rowling is coming out with a new book and puts it out online for free, CBS is airing a special called “Haircut Night in America '' where celebrities cut their hair, and Howie Mandel explains how his mind works as a germaphobe!

6am Alice News Network – A lot of protesting is going on after police kill George Floyd after he declared he can’t breathe, and a guy in Oregon was trying to help his daughter with a project and now people around the world are picking their house color!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah gives a back story about how she used to work at a country radio station!

7am Alice News Network – Soon people are able to get their haircut in California, how trying on clothes is going to change moving forward, businesses are now going to refuse service if customers aren’t wearing masks, a woman takes off her own underwear to use it as a mask, and a man in Sacramento was stuck in a sewage pond!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A man who spent 37 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit went on America’s Got Talent to try out as a singer, Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga try to be weather correspondent for their new song ‘Rain on Me’, and Space X is about to launch two astronauts into space!

8am Alice News Network – One in five teachers say they are not returning to the class room this fall, only half of American’s say that they will get the covid vaccine if it were to come out right now, and a former Christian teacher gets arrested for lying to the police about him getting kidnap so his family wouldn’t find out he was having sex with a man!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment