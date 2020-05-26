Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.26.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sweats are no longer working for quarantine while the heat is coming, and John Krasinski gets a deal with CBS for his show ‘Some Good News’ but comes with some backlash!

6am Alice News Network – The Bay Area is going to have a heatwave this week, beaches across the nation were packed over the long weekend, 2 hair styles gave their clients coronavirus after experiencing symptoms, and BigFoot crashed some photos for a California home listing!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Grimes and Elon Musk rename their son to try to follow California Law, The Match with Tiger Woods, Payton Manning, Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson was the most watched golf in cable history, and Larry King is getting paid $5 million to do a podcast!

7am Alice News Network – A women in Huston has made so many masks that she has donated any earnings to charity, there is still a lot of fake news going around about the coronavirus, Americans have been ordering a lot of take out the past few months, and Google releases the most words people look up to spell!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Randy Jackson has returned to Journey as the bands official bassist, Bono’s handwritten lyrics sold for charity, and Elvis Presley rhinestone jock strap is up for auction!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club Check in with Annie, the state of California is opening up more with guidelines, the lake of Ozarks was packed with people over the weekend, and a lot of people are waiting to travel till 2021!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

