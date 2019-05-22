Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.22.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Moby wrote a book, Justin Bieber is working on an all natural deodorant, Cher is announcing a new fragrance, California’s signature snack, a man loses his penis, and coconut water!

7-8am – A bunch of new amazing movies coming out soon – trailers up at the Sarah and Vinnie Facebook Page, genius kid graduates from high school and Harvard at the same time, and it’s time to play a game!

8-9am – Metallica fans to perform day of service at food bank, and ‘Game of Thrones’!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

