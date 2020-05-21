Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.21.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Celebrities are handing over their social media accounts to Covid-19 experts to share facts, Nick Cordero’s current condition is going downhill according to his wife, WWE Shane Gaspard body is found off the coast of a Southern California beach after saving his son life, and YouTube is coming out with their own reality series!

6am Alice News Network – A survey says that when people make life decisions on a coin toss they end up more happy, Wuhan says they are banning wet markets and selling of animals, and New Zealand is looking into a four day work week to help boost their economy!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Lori Loughlin and her husband agree to plead guilty to the college admission scandal, about 70% of people say that they want to see movies at home rather than at the theater, and MST3K is coming to HGTV with a House Hunter’s Comedian Parody!

7am Alice News Network – The California University system is going to be open for in person teaching for the fall term which is different from the State system, San Francisco public schools are opening up in August, and the CDC is now saying that the coronavirus does not easily spread from touching surfaces!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, Bottle Rock is doing a weekly virtual series of concerts on YouTube this Saturday, and Kendall Jenner is going to have to pay for the Fyre Festival chaos!

8am Alice News Network – The CDC releases swimming pool reopening guidelines, the big events that people have missed during quarantine, and an 81 year old man had a BDSM relationship with his cousin which ended up hitting his cousin so hard he died!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

