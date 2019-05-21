Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.21.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Mel B 'doing fine now' following treatment after herpes infection rendered her blind, stealing from your daughter… is not okay, and the average person’s social media habits!

7-8am – EVERYTHING ‘Game of Thrones’, John Walker Lindh, ‘American Taliban,’ to be released from prison next week, getting mad about a birthday celebration, and the ten biggest decisions we make in our lives!

8-9am – Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins from ‘Jailbirds,’ back in jail after arrest in Elk Grove, comedian Artie Lange to be arrested for violating parole, Rihanna confirms new reggae album, Al Unser, Jr. arrested for OWI, how long you should wait before you can talk about a show (spoiler),

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment