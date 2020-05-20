Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.20.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Governor Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, and Governor Newsom are now becoming sex symbols, Bella Throne keeps popping up in Vinnie’s news feed, and Las Vegas airport have set up vending machines that are filled with masks and hand sanitizer!

6am Alice News Network – Napa County is opening dine in restaurants and schools, half of people who exercise regularly have given up working on a beach bod while in quarantining, and the settle signs that show you that you are more stressed out than usual!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tom Brady is selling an immune booster and Tik Tok takes over the charts!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to talk about Tesla and Twitter!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Comedian Mo Mandel calls in, Chris Cornell daughter has started a show about mental health in honor of her dad, and Sammy Hagar is detailing his quarantine life!

8am Alice News Network – A powerful cyclone is coming for India and Bangladesh where millions of people are trying to flee, a man who is into cosplay gets arrested for being his toy sword to a park, Johnson & Johnson is going to stop selling their baby powder in the US and Canada, and a store in Kentucky is banning people from wearing a mask in their store!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

