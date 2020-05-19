Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.19.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah has some tree issues and a leak in her house, Pat Sajak is going off on twitter about stay at home orders, Ken Osmond who played Eddie Haskell in ‘Leave It to Beaver’ has passed away, and Gregory Tyree an actor from Twilight has died with his girlfriend which the cause of death is still unknown.

6am Alice News Network – The number of covid patients in Bay Area hospitals have dropped to half, Governor Newsom says that phase 3 of opening the state will start in June, and restaurant workers will be wearing masks, gloves, and use disposal menus for the future!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kim Kardashian-West sells out of facial masks, and people think that Ryan Seacrest may have had a stroke on American Idol!

7am Alice News Network – People are starting to worry less and sleep better as things are starting to open up, how people are planning out Memorial Day since it is the first holiday under lockdown, and bikes sales are through the roof!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah reviews a show ‘Upload’ on Amazon, Billie Joe Armstrong covers ‘That’s Rock n Roll’, Dropkick Murphys is going to join Bruce Springsteen at Fenway Park with no fans, and Tekashi 6ix9ine is very upset is that single is not #2 but it’s actually #3 and is no causing drama with Justin Beiber & Ariana Grande song for being #1!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club Check in with Annie, 65% of people say that they will never eat at a buffet again, and almost all beer companies make an IPA but less than half of people like it!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

