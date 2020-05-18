Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.18.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Fred Willard passed away at the age of 86 over the weekend, one of the first women sports broadcasters Phyllis George passed away, and Carlos Santana's younger brother also passed away last week.

6am Alice News Network – Scientists have found that 100% of coronavirus cases have the antibodies, Sweden has dealt with the virus that well, 58% of Americans say they will still stay in lockdown as states open up, someone who attend church in Northern California exposed 180 people to the coronavirus, and people are showing the last normal photo in their phone!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A lot of movie theaters are starting to open up, the MLB has news rules about spitting on the field, and no hugging, NBA is making big players take pay cuts, and Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox might be breaking up again!

7am Alice News Network – Wearing a mask might be with us for the long haul, a restaurant in Germany is making customers were foam pool noodles to ensure in social distancing, and 69% of couples are having less sex under lockdown!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Snoop Dog is listening to ‘Let it Go’ in his car and it went viral, Will Ferrell is coming out with a new movie for Netflix, Noah Cyrus starts crying on IG live about her new song which explains how hard it was to grow up with an older famous sister, and Tekashi 6ix9ine thinks that Billboard robbed him of the number #1 spot!

8am Alice News Network – Stocks are up after a bio-tech company that started to create a vaccine, Uber lays off more employees, a Pleasanton food chain Specialty’s is going out of business after 30 years in business, Tesla's Fremont factory got the okay for employees to work, and the top things people are currently spending their money on!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

