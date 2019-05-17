Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.17.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency but is expecting a full recovery, former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro (who later competed on 'Survivor') has died at 39, America’s ten favorite beers, and where we eat dinner!

7-8am – I.M. Pei passed away, the next upcoming Batman, how a man loses a ball, and another man loses a leg!

8-9am – Erik Griffin joins us in studio!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

