Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.15.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Our Final Friday Survivor Recap!

6am Alice News Network – New Zealand Subway employee gets fired for harassing a woman who gave her info for social contact tracking of the coronavirus, a restaurant wants to stop being harassed for a covid surge charge they are doing, and Berkeley among other cities are looking into turning parking lots, sidewalks, and some roads into open dining restaurants!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Peta is coming out their own Joe Exotic costume for Halloween which the money goes to animals, Kanye West former bodyguard talks about his outrageous rules and a crazy story about his first day working with him, Raven Symone says she still hasn’t spent her money from her Cosby days!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to talk about the future of jobs!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jesus is on a dog’s butt and more new music!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club Check in with Annie, Triple AAA expects record low road travel for the Memorial Day Weekend, and ways to deal with stress and anxiety during this time!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

