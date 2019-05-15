Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.15.2019
May 15, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Legendary comic Tim Conway dead at 85, the ABC TV rollouts, the best states in America, and how many people get high at work!
7-8am – Eight TV shows that are ending after one more season, modern day “rich person”, and a few fast facts!
8-9am – A recap on Tim Conway, it’s time to play a game: Yes or B.S., Acoustic-4-A-Cure 2019, San Francisco is the first to ban facial recognition technology, things that happen when you don’t get at least 6 hours of sleep!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
