Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.14.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Melissa Etheridge son Beckett passed away of an overdose at the age of 21, Matt Damon thinks we should have been prepared for this pandemic, Matthew McConaughey wants people to stop politics getting in the way of the coronavirus, and Johnny Depp accuses the British media hacking into his phone!

6am Alice News Network – Marin moves forward to reopening leaving the other counties to stay in phase one, about 100,000 small businesses have shut down in the US most of them restaurants, and cell phones are tracking how many people are leaving home and going back to normal life!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The social media has a new challenge called tiny face, the former owner of Papa Johns does his own version of cribs on Tik Tok, and Mary-Kate Olson is divorcing her husband Olivier and things are getting ugly!

7am Alice News Network – Pajama sells are up but jean sells are down, crime scene cleaners are in high demand for retail stores, the average American gets confused what day it is five times a week, and people are joining an Ant Life Group on Facebook where they pretends to be ants!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, OK Go did a new music video for the health care workers, HAIM is going to teach fans their dance moves via zoom, Post Malone is coming out with his own wine, and JLO’s 12-year-old daughter is coming out with a book!

8am Alice News Network – New York has gone 58 days without pedestrian deaths, San Francisco is looking into open retail on Monday, a man in Chicago a prisoner escaped by stealing another inmate’s identity and kept wearing a mask due to the corona guidelines, a Tampa Bay’s pitcher is saying no to coming back and will not take a pay cut!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

