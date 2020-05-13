Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.13.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – John cut Sarah’s hair yesterday, Bryan Adams goes off about the coronavirus, and Sarah makes food from Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram!

6am Alice News Network – Dr. Fauci speaks about going back to normal, LA has extended their stay at home order to August, almost 90% of Americans say they are now wearing a face mask, now there is a term for acne that comes from wearing your mask, and people wonder if it is okay to name your child after your pet!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tik Tok dancing is taking over the morning show, Hamilton is coming to Disney plus in July, and Broadway is officially going dark for three months due to the coronavirus!

7am Alice News Network – The Bay Area has kept the number of coronavirus cases down and look at how they will open restaurants, California University system says that all classes for the fall term will be online, the NBA is looking on how to resume the season without fans, and 200 goats in San Jose were on loose!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tekashi 6ix9ine made a $200 thousand dollar to No Kid Hungry charity but they denied it, Brian May likes to garden which made him go to the hospital for pulling his butt muscle, Guns N Rose wrote a children's book called Sweet Child of Mine’ after their song, and American’s are listening to more music while quarantined!

8am Alice News Network – Singles are ready for dating in real life and do not want to go through the quarantine again alone, a guy in Maine got into a high speed police chase naked on Mother’s Day, and a fashion designer in Italy has designed a bikini with a matching face mask!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

