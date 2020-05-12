Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.12.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The company of the helicopter that crashed & killed Kobe Bryant say they are not responsible due to them already knowing the dangers of flying that day, and John Krasinski and old cast mates from The Office recreates the dance sequence from Jim & Pam’s wedding!

6am Alice News Network – Southern California has 70% of the state’s coronavirus cases, couples start their own book club with one another to have something to talk about, a restaurant in Colorado is now closed due to opening up for dining during Mother’s Day, and a woman was caught on video in an Ikea sleeping with herself while people were shopping!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Tesla plant in Fremont has reopened against the officials saying no, the creators of ‘Tiger King’ are doing a follow up show with Siegfried & Roy, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spotted wearing BFF necklaces, and the second Disney Family Sing Along did not get as many viewers as the first one!

7am Alice News Network – Governor Newsom is going to give an update on the guidelines on restaurants, Vinnie has some tech issues with his sound, and major league baseball is very close to making a comeback for the season!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dave Grohl expresses how sad he is about the loss of live music during the coronavirus, Kurt Cobain’s MTV unplugged guitar is up for auction for $1 million, Billie Eilish gets a restraining order against a man who won’t leave her property, and Nicki Manji challenged Doja Cat to show her boobs if their song got to #1!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club Check in with Annie on how to open locations for small business, people come together to raise money for a teenager who quit an ice cream stand after dealing with a rude customer, and some California DMV’s are going to open up some locations!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

