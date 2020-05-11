Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.11.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Khloe Kardashian TP Kourtney Kardashian's house and got a lot of black lash due to the toilet paper shortage, Kim & Kanye are supposedly at odds and staying at opposite sides of their house, and Jake Gyllenhaal is a singer!

6am Alice News Network – The outbreaks of the coronavirus are getting traced back to when they started, hotels are going to change the way they clean rooms, and traffic is going to be worse because no one is going to use public transit!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Roy Horn from Siegfried has died from coronavirus, Little Richard died of bone cancer, Jerry Stiller has passed away from natural causes at the age 92, and the Double Rainbow viral internet star died today.

7am Alice News Network – A surfer died in a shark attack over the weekend in Santa Cruz, San Jose is one city that is in the best position to pounce back from the coronavirus, a lot more people are impulse buying, and the hardest jobs to find or replace!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – SNL did an at home episode for their season finale, Tekashi 6ix9ine goes on Instagram Live and says he is legendary for snitching, Lori Loughlin gets social media tribute from her kids on Mother’s Day, and Tesla wants to move their operations from California to Texas!

8am Alice News Network – Carl Sagan wrote a book back in the 90’s that predict some things that are going on today, in Georgia about 20, 000 teenagers have gotten their driven license without taking the test, and the porn industry has been tracing the spreading of STDS to prevent it for years, maybe they can help trace the coronavirus!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

