Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.09.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Rolling Stone to launch its own music charts in challenge to Billboard, Taylor Swift has now charted the third-most top 40 hits, signs you’re having cold feet, and taking a stand for what you believe in!

7-8am – Why Tyra Banks will now go by 'BanX' as she returns to the SI Swim Cover after twenty three years, Tool announces the album release date, your mom does love you, a beautiful graduation story, and the newest pizza topping!

8-9am – More than 1,000 weapons seized in ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood, and more!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movies review: 'Tolkien'!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment