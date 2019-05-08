Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.08.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The legendary Punch Line Comedy Club is closing, Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain prize for American humor from Kennedy center, it’s National Nurse Day!

7-8am – Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have a song coming out this week, Scott Budman phones to educate us on Google/Nest’s newest technology, and no more sales taxes on diapers and tampons under Gov. Gavin Newsom!

8-9am – Tekashi 69’s girlfriend, a lady chokes on a hot dog, what moms want for Mother’s day, and how many Americans having boring jobs!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

