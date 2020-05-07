Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.07.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Why we are embarrassed by our mom’s, Brian Howe from Bad Company has passed away at the age of 66, and an update on what’s going on with Big Brother!

6am Alice News Network – A 25 year old Black Man was gunned down while he was out for a jog the men who killed him were never arrested, Disneyland is looking into ways on how to open their U.S. locations, and a 50 year old women in Ohio called 911 drunk because she claims her women area was on fire and she need help!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, Joe Manganiello has his own Dungeons & Dragons room and plays with other celebrities, and the artist Banksy donates art for the frontline workers!

7am Alice News Network – Clorox wipes won’t be stocked back up till the summer, more pickup trucks were sold then cars for the first time in America, and the debate of if you should tip more than 20% at a restaurant, put your kid on a leash, or if it is okay to tell you partner private things about your friends!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dave Grohl performs with another artist for BBC’s Live Lounge to stay at home, Weezer comes out with a new video during Covid-19, and Tom Morello is ‘disgusted’ by young people not practicing guitar!

8am Alice News Network – MLB is hoping that they can start games in early July, Santa Clara saying it is against the rules to throw a drive by party during social distancing, and a survey says that 72% of people wash their hands every time they use their own and 66% of people are avoiding handshakes as soon as shelter in place is over!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment