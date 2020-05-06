Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.06.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bruce Willis and his wife Emma are reunited after he was quarantined with his ex-wife, Daniel Radcliff is going to read a chapter from Harry Potter book for audio, some of the member of NSYNC put up a prize to hang out with them at Disney World for the All in Challenge!

6am Alice News Network – Sarah enjoys pulling weeds in yard, Governor Newsom is upset at some counties in California for opening up restaurants & salons, the big debate of Goofy is a dog or a cow and murder hornets are coming to North America!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tik Tok is taking over the music charts, Elon Musk & his girlfriend Grimes explains their son’s interesting name, and Nicholas Cage is to play Joe Extoic in a televison series!

7am Alice News Network – Uber is laying off 4,000 employees, the Frontier airline is going to charge people $39 dollars for the middle seat if you do not want anyone to sit next to you, a survey gives the top benefits or difficulties from working from home, and many people are searching how to cut a mullet!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Brain Johnson from AC/DC did a jingle before becoming a-part of the band, Tommy Lee wants to sell his home in Calabasas for $4.5 million, Gordon Lightfoot a Canadian musician gets high praise from other artist in his documentary ‘If You Can Read My Mind’!

8am Alice News Network – Starbucks is going to reopen up 90% of their stores by June, three drive-in theaters in the Bay Area are going to open back up, for mother’s day most mom’s want to go shopping or hang out with friends but corona won’t let them do that!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

