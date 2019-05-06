Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.06.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Luke Perry's daughter says he was buried in a mushroom suit, Diana Ross says she felt violated by TSA at New Orleans airport, adults who were vaccinated in the 1960s may need a measles booster, woman whose dress was insulted on Tinder gets last laugh as ASOS model, and the question of intermissions during long movies!

7-8am – 2019 Kentucky Derby's Maximum Security disqualified, and Blue Origin launches and lands record mission of the rocket Bezos wants for flying space tourists!

8-9am – Sultan Of Brunei rescinds death sentence for LGBTQ community in response to backlash & boycott Of Beverly Hills Hotel, watch Brie Larson cover Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’, Jussie Smollet’s co stars advocate for him to get his full air time back, “cannitours,” and ssEvansville teen critically injured after playing 'choking game’!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

