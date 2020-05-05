Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.05.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes have a baby boy, Scott Disick checked himself into rehab, and Chris Evans joined Instagram to accept the All in Challenge!

6am Alice News Network – It’s National Teacher Day, Cinco de Mayo is here, and some retail stores can open back up this Friday!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is interested in the MTV show ‘How Far is Tattoo Far?’, a new Twilight book is coming out, and Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged again just ten months after his wife’s death!

7am Alice News Network – The NFL is going to announce their game schedule for the season this week and plan not to serve alcohol at the games, and a woman gets asked to be a flower girl instead of a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding, and Tik Tok has become a huge business worldwide due to the pandemic!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A company is creating a full body suit for people to go to concerts, Metallica has made a spin on their song ‘Blackened’, Motorhead celebrates their 40th anniversary of their song ‘Ace of Spades’, and Corey Feldman has a song that makes it to the Top 20 charts!

8am Alice News Network – An anonymous donor gave a million dollars to a hospital in Santa Cruz and wants it to be used as bonuses for the workers, a traveling circus that was supposed to go on tour before the lockdown are trapped in a parking lot with nowhere to go, and the company Juul is leaving the Bay Area!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

