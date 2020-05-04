Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.04.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Joe Pantoliano from the ‘Sopranos’ was in a car accident, The NFL is not altering their seasons plans, and the mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’ broke the record for weightlifting!

6am Alice News Network – Traffic in the United states has doubled in the past couple weeks, a rush of homeless are coming to San Francisco to get free hotel rooms, 16% of Americans say they don't feel comfortable going out in public in the near future, and when is the right age to give a child a phone!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Jordan was offered $100 million for work but he turned it down, Anderson Cooper has welcomed a baby boy, Richard Gere welcomes a second baby with his wife at the age of 70, a beauty trend that Emily Ratajkowski uses to get clear skin, and Michelle Obama is coming out with a Netflix Documentary!

7am Alice News Network – An update on what business in California are allowed to reopen and the guidelines they have to follow, an upside of the lockdown is the Earth is benefiting from it, how sex workers are getting by during the lockdown, and the most popular dogs breeds are ranked!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Will Ferrell crashes a Zoom call with the Seattle SeaHawks, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are releasing a song on friday to donate money to the first responders, and Sia has dropped a new song!

8am Alice News Network – It’s Star Wars day, Uber is planning to have their driver’s to wear masks and want the customer’s to wear masks as well, Don Shula who was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins has passed away at the age 90, the endless buffett’s are going away due to the coronavirus, and the most googled search recipes for people to make food at home!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

