Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.03.2019

6-7am – Peter Mayhew, Portrayed Chewbacca The Wookiee In 'Star Wars' Movies has died, no one wants Woody Allen’s new memoir, Blake Lively just surprised everyone with a baby bump at 'Detective Pikachu', Stanford parents from China claim they were dooped into paying six million dollars to the University!

7-8am – A ‘Star Wars’ survey, Logic drops a new song with Eminem, the beluga whale is back, the richest contract in sports history!

8-9am – Comedian Ronny Chieng joins the show!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

