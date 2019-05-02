Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.02.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Everything about the Billboard Music Awards, the We Park Movement, Cruise ship in St. Lucia quarantined over confirmed measles case, and giving it up on the first night!

7-8am – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just got married in Las Vegas, big companies are looking into using refillable containers, and man from ‘mystery pooper’ case sues over mugshot!

8-9am – Paula Abdul is doing a stand in Vegas, retired NFL player Jeff Rohrer raising kids with ex-wife and his new husband under the same roof, 'Silver Spoons,' 'NYPD Blue' actor Rick Schroder arrested for alleged domestic violence for 2nd time in a month, getting rid of the handshake, and calling in a fake burglary!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movie reviews: The Long Shot and El Chicano!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment