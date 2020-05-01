Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.01.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s our Survivor Friday recap!

6am Alice News Network – California put out a list of safe activities to do outside, landlords are planning to do a rent strike, and most people talk to themselves all the time!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Eminem stops a man that broke into his home, Eddie Vedder joins the All in Challenge with a Pearl Jam birthday package, and Universal Studios is changing how movie releases might be by letting theater releases to be also released as a rental the same day!

7am Alice News Network – Joe Biden has made a statement about the sexual assault claims about him, an update on the Sierra Nevada snow pack, it might be considering to only have a 4-day work week, a professor got fired for showing his online class his saved porn site on accident!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Let's support our local business!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club Check in with Annie about the rules of going out and mother’s day, and the NBA and MLB is trying to make a comeback instead of having the season cancelled!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

