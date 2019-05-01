Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.01.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a bunch of new sequels of movies are coming out, what careers parents would choose for their kids, and the top places we cry!

7-8am – The death of John Singletary sends the family in a frenzy over his assets, Hunter Biden splits from brother Beau’s widow Hallie, and NBC Bay Area’s Scott Budman phones in to tell us what’s what!

8-9am – Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer Finally Debuts, Empire returns with renewal of Jussie Smollett’s contract, ex-Raiders and Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski retiring, UNC Charlotte shooting suspect Trystan Terrell charged, the highest paid CEOs, and what a kid does to get back at his mom, and one in four Americans feel they have nobody

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

