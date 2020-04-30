Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.30.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Tik Tok video of women falling into a door and exposing a man going to a bathroom catches the morning show attention, LeBron James is going to host another gradation live stream for the class of 2020, Jeff Bezos is building a huge clock that will run for ten thousand years inside a mountain!

6am Alice News Network – The new rules for business on opening up include daycares, there are some new rules for the beach like you can exercise on but you cannot hang out there, and the FDA is set to approve of the coronavirus vaccine!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The auction items for some of the Celebrity All in Challenge have raised a lot of money for Covid-Relief, Elon Musk is some hot water about the comments he made about the lockdown, and the man who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones is going to weight lift on ESPN Ocho!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to talk about what the future is going to look like for schools!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, the Disney Sing a long is come back for Mother’s day on ABC, Post Malone raised a million dollars with his tribute concert and is asking fans where he should donate it, and Lars Ulrich’s kids play instruments on a video call!

8am Alice News Network – Costco is now going to require every shopper to wear face masks, LA has become the first major city to give free testing with or without Covid-19 symptoms, workers of Whole Foods, Insta Crast and many others are going to be protesting working conditions on Friday, and new Georgia driver’s license test will not require the road test!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

