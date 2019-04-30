Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.30.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – John Singleton Dies: trailblazing ‘Boyz N The Hood’ filmmaker was 51, Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Erin Heatherton 'files for bankruptcy after racking up over $560K in debt', the spying whale, new fanny pack crocs, and beer delivery service!

7-8am – A few facts about ‘Game of Thrones’, Woodstock investor pulls funding for 50th anniversary festival, con artist posing as Jason Statham scammed British woman out of thousands of dollars, lady calls 911 in need of help to murder her boyfriend, and fire-drill turns out to be a pleasant experience!

8-9am – John Singleton family battle lines are drawn all about access to his funds, Pete Davidson, trial to finally begin against two men blamed for ghost ship fire that killed 36, and thousands of runners at the London marathon have been given drinks in a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles - edible seaweed capsules that can be either eaten or drunk!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

