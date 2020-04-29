Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Oprah is headlining a virtual graduation speech on Facebook Watch with other celebrities for the class of 2020, Roy Horn from ‘Siegfried and Roy’ has tested positive for coronavirus, and a lot of celebrities are supporting Carol Baskins petition to stop owning tigers!

6am Alice News Network – Newsom put a way to get off lockdown for California in stages, the university system is being sued for refunds towards students, and a guy named Speedy Gonzales stole checks from someone’s mailbox and got arrested!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kaia Gerber and her dad cover the song “Take It Easy” for his birthday, a reporter on Good Morning America was filmed with no pants on, YouTube is hosting a huge film festival for free, and AMC theaters are threatening to not show any Universal movies due to the success of Trolls World Tour!

7am Alice News Network – A call with Tony McDaniel the Communications Manager for Yosemite & Mariposa county gives info on when the park will reopen, a man who got a stimulus check gave it away to people in need, and 72% of people say they will reach their breaking point of the lockdown by June!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ed Shreean refused to furlough his staff at his bar in Notting Hill in order to still support them, Lars Ulrich says Metallica might have a quarantine record, and Harrison Ford has another plane accident!

8am Alice News Network – Isla gives us an update on how she lost her tooth, the Tokyo Olympics is postponed but if covid-19 is still an issue Japan is going to cancel it, and the average parents does not get to relax till nine at night!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

