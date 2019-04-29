Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.29.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – A few new music single releases, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate bridal shower at Maria Shriver's home, Poway shooting latest in series of attacks on places of worship, and the ten most common things that make your back hurt!

7-8am – How the box office did over the weekend with Endgame in running, 'Surviving R. Kelly' follow-up coming to Lifetime with Soledad O'Brien, Japan is not having babies, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – 'There's needles on the beach and poo all over the sand': Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten rails against homeless anarchy in LA, Khloé Kardashian shares cute video of baby True walking, Megan Fox dismissed her divorce from husband Brian Austin Green, teacher calls student's work "pathetic", more rules for a bachelorette party, and the people who are most likely to act like they know more than they do!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

