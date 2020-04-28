Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – One winner of the All in Challenge can have a lunch with the Kardashians, a 24-hour live stream with celebs called Unite Us starts on Friday, and Chris Cuomo who had the coronavirus now test negative and has the antibodies!

6am Alice News Network – The Bay Area shelter in place has been extended to the end of May, Oxford University has a vaccine that seems to be ready by September, and a woman is upset about a nickname her boyfriend gave her in the heat of passion!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s Tat Tuesday!

7am Alice News Network – Bay Area’s Hospitals have a low number in coronavirus cases, New Zealand says they have eliminated the coronavirus, and a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask in Walmart pepper spray’s someone because she doesn't want to share an elevator with people!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Doobie brothers were to be inducted into the Rock of Fame but it was postponed due to corona, Kylie Jenner bought a new house worth $36.5 million, and Eddie Van Halen pulled a gun on Fred Durst after a jam session!

8am Alice News Network – The Check in with The Bay Club with Queen Annie, more than 50 people who love on boats docked in Key West will not have to pay rent for the month because a couple paid it, and most people who own a car have a filthy one!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

