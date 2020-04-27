Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Comedy Store put on a benefit for the channel, Project 100 backed up by Andrew Yang and other celebrities aim to provide money to families that have been hurt hard, and Ben Affleck does not let face masks get in the way to smoke!

6am Alice News Network – There was a $5,000 dollar bet over a rock, paper, scissors game, and it looks like we will be social distancing well into the summer, and Vinnie makes a new Facebook friend!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nobody knows if Kim Jong Un is dead or alive, Brad Pitt hosts SNL and dresses up as Dr. Fauci, and Nickelodeon is still going to have the Kids Choice Award remotely!

7am Alice News Network – An update on which states are opening back up, a little girl put a help sign out her window for someone to help her math, a library in England hired a deep cleaner who arranged all the books from small to larger, and the upside of social distancing is STD’s cases have dropped!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Post Malone did a tribute Nirvana concert over the weekend which raised a lot of money for Covid-Relif, Canada held a show together in honor of frontline workers, and the Killers released a new song!

8am Alice News Network – There was a spike in coronavirus cases due to Easter, a planning commissioner from Vallejo leaves his job because he threw his cat and drinking on a work Zoom call, and ways you can make your quarantine weekend normal or fun!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment