Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.26.2019
April 26, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am - Taylor Swift drops a new song, California is the best place to be a beer drinker, it’s national pretzel day, and 3D crosswalk is helping slow down traffic!
7-8am – We listen to some of Jayn’s interview with P!NK, man who plowed into 8 people in Sunnyvale is army vet with PTSD, the common Twitter user, and the best meat-free fast food options!
8-9am – Two new ice creams from Ben and Jerry’s, and an update on the victims of the Sunnyvale car crash!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
