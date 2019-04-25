Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.25.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Mark Zuckerberg has a podcast now, a lot of great things about ‘End Game’ (Spoiler Free), Sunnyvale crash intentional, but not terrorism; man's mental health in question, and the 24-year-old winner of the $768 million Powerball had under $1,000 in his bank account!

7-8am – Herpes at Coachella, James Holzhauer (Jeopardy phenom) confused Fall Out Boy with Panic! at the Disco, Carrie Underwood gives fans a chance to perform with her, Bumble's 'Private Detector' uses AI to detect D-pics, and Alabama men spot elderly woman eating alone gets invited to hangout!

8-9am – New Prince album ‘Originals’ features unreleased demos, Lori and Mossimo's defense in bribery scandal is “they didn’t know”, Los Angeles County uses technology to locate missing seniors, Connecticut political feud escalates into dueling urine tests, and DO women snore!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the KOOB Movie Review Team: ‘Avengers: End Game’!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment