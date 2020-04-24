Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s our Survivor Friday Recap!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie tries to figure out if he has the coronavirus, Things to consider during the times of the coronavirus, the NFL draft started yesterday, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – SNL is going to do another at home broadcast, Tom Brady thought he walked into the home of the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but it was the neighbor’s, Ozzy Osbourne added a T-Shirt that says “Eff Coronavirus”, and Drake has one of the most expensive beds!

7am Alice News Network – A test in New York says that about 14% of people have the antibodies from the coronavirus, Lysol is telling people to not use their products to kill coronavirus in the body, and a study says kids ask about 39 questions a month!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – New music is out today!

8am Alice News Network – The check in with the Bay Club, the stay at home orders might get pushed back, 61% of Americans say they will wear a face mask in public, and the most international flights are flying out of Montana!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

