Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.24.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Nicolas Cage's wife of 4 days agrees to divorce, asks for spousal support, celebrities hooking up and breaking up, Steph Curry ranks popcorn, and Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for the first time since release of HBO documentary!

7-8am – The Avengers, Jeopardy winner: James Holzhauer reaches a million dollars, Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, has a stage play coming out, an escaped, island-inhabiting fugitive tires of his life on the lam...because of the tourists. Sarah and Vinnie talk about new rulings on parking violations and red light cameras, and students posting their college acceptances: being proud or bragging?!

8-9am – KeanuCon is Scotland’s first Keanu Reeves film festival, the ‘Game of Thrones’ guitar, Wendy Williams’ wellness check, growup children and how they affect their parents, the Easter Bunny beats up man, and Tobacco company Philip Morris starts life insurance firm that offers discounts to smokers who quit!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment