Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.23.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – You can get $1200 dollars just by drawing your favorite nude scene from any movie, a woman does a comic video of the do’s and don'ts of coronavirus, and Halle Berry gives credit to Pierce Brosnan for saving her life when she was choking!

6am Alice News Network – California had a rough day yesterday reporting the most deaths in the state, 2 cats in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, and Youtube turns 15 today!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah shocks Vinnie by wearing shorts, Prince Charles has a Tik Tok, JLo stripped down to her bra at Arod’s daughter’s 12th birthday party, and Ozark’s season 3 viewership has surged!

7am Alice News Network – Many restaurants are forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus, 84% of people say they need another stimulus check, a 68-year-old Nigerian woman gave birth to twins, and the age where you are officially old!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Post Malone is hosting a live stream a tribute concert for Nirvana on Friday, Machine Gun Kelly covers ‘Love on the Brain’ a request from Marilyn Mason, G-Eazy & Ashley Benson cover Radio Head’s ‘Creep’ and Lil Pump declares his love for Billie Eilish!

8am Alice News Network – The Mayor of Las Vegas wants to reopen the city to which Anderson Cooper demolishes her on the facts, the bodily sounds of others are starting to drive people insane while in quarantine, and a survey asks parents what is the hardest thing to teach your kids while in lockdown!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

