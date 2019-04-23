Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.23.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Nicolas Cage's wife of 4 days agrees to divorce, asks for spousal support, celebrities hooking up and breaking up, Steph Curry ranks popcorn, and Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for the first time since release of HBO documentary!

7-8am – Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gives linemen Amazon stock that could be worth a bundle, Game of Thrones, change your passwords, ironing habits, and a lady throw a litter of puppies in the garbage!

8-9am – Scott Capurro joins the show, man gets busted for taking up-skirt shots!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

