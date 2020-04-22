Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.22.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Snapchat has an increase in their stock amount, Friends is returning to HBO Max to stream, and Scout Willis explains why Bruce Willis is not quarantined with his current wife!

6am Alice News Network – It’s Earth Day, companies like Shake Shack are returning their small business loans, Missouri announced that they are suing China about the coronavirus, and a women’s breast implant saved her from a bullet!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Rob Gronkowski comes out of retirement to play with Tom Brady in Florida, George Stephanopoulos said he is cleared of coronavirus, and Mary Kay Letourneau is now single and going on dating sites!

7am Alice News Network – San Francisco is closing streets to help with social distancing, 5 Bay Area counties are requiring face masks to go out, Disney Parks most likely won’t open back up till 2021, and Americans are making their own cleaning products with not so good results!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in! BirdMan the rapper says he is going to pay rent for the month of May for the people in NOLA, and Kanye West is donating Chick -Fil- A meal for those in need!

8am Alice News Network – Sales Force buys a new building right next to the tower they built in San Francisco, Germany has cancelled Oktoberfest the first time since World War II, and dog experts are saying that dogs are loving having their owners home!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

