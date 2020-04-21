Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.21.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Andie MacDowell and his daughters get caught crawling under a fence from a closed park, Tom Brady got in trouble for working out in a public park in Florida, and Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman end their social media “feud” to benefit the All in Challenge!

6am Alice News Network – A reporter was reporting from her bathroom and viewers can see her husband showering in the background, Georgia’s Governor is allowing gyms, hair salons and other businesses to be open by the end of the week, and Sarah keeps on getting spammed emails!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tan Mom tried to do a benefit concert for coronavirus but it flopped, Miley Cyrus fans think she is pregnant because she didn’t smoke on 4/20, and George Stephanopoulos who tested positive for coronavirus was caught walking around without a mask!

7am Alice News Network – You could pass corona virus through bare bottom farting, a virtual babysitting can help parents during lockdown, Ikea is releasing their recipe to their Swedish meatballs, and the family Sunday drive is back!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Billie Joe Armstrong did a cover of ‘That Thing You Do’, REO Speedwagon had a cameo in Ozark, and American Idol is doing their Live Shows from home!

8am Alice News Network – Annie from the Bay Club calls in, most young Americans feel that climate change has affected their choice of having kids, 63% of engaged couples have been post pond their waiting date for the year, and a guy was arrested for breaking into Disneyland!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

