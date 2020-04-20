Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.20.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Franti is streaming his new movie on Wednesday, Christopher Cross cannot walk because of coronavirus, and more celebrity updates on the coronavirus!

6am Alice News Network – The Florida beaches are open again & people run to it while ignoring social distancing, many people are saying that the quarantine has brought their family together, and while in lockdown people are having a hard time when using the bathroom!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – On The Price is Right a guy won tickets to the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals but the game was cancelled, Americans watched 5.3 billion minutes of Tiger King, Khloe Kardashian is thinking about borrowing sperm from Tristian Thompson, and Brad Pitt might have a new girlfriend!

7am Alice News Network – The debate going on is when to open the country again, today is the unofficial holiday to smoke weed, the NFL draft is happening this week, and sheltering in places has saved a billion dollars in car accidents because less people are driving!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The One World Together at Home happened over the weekend with not so great reviews and a Nirvana cover gone wrong!

8am Alice News Network – Some counties in the Bay Area are requiring masks while you are out, the Patriots have a new uniform, couples in New York will get married over Zoom for now, and a family in Ohio bought 5,000 subway sandwiches to give to health care workers!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

