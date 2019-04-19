Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.19.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Lil Dicky’s newest music video raises awareness about our planet, Jason Mamoa shaves his beard, congrats to the Bay Area Sharks and our Golden State Warriors on the win, and being forced to smoke crack!

7-8am – Scott Capurro joins the show, and store owner in Ohio gave shoplifting teen food instead of calling police!

8-9am – US couple could face death penalty after Bangkok claims 'seastead' lies within Thai waters, and a new baby named Tiger!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment