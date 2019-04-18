Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Suri Cruise turns 13, TIME magazine’s most influential people, Shawn Mendes talks about skincare, and how much me time the average person gets!

7-8am – H.E.R. joins us and performs a song, Phoenix couple accused of forcing day laborer to have sex at gunpoint, and what not to do when your wife is in labor!

8-9am – Dina Lohan is allegedly back with her man, what great white sharks are afraid of, and ... a man on meth!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and we finally peak for the week: Someone Great and Teen Spirit!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment