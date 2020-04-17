Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.17.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah explains her trip to Walgreens yesterday and it’s our Survivor Friday Recap!

6am Alice News Network – The United States is ready to come out of quarantine but we are really ready at the same time, a local Bay Area company made a drug that can hopefully treat people, and some groceries stores are becoming dark stores aka only for deliveries!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A bunch of celebrities have joined The All in Challenge which has already raised 7 and a half million dollars, Sharron Stone claims she was a head of the game when it came to the coronavirus, and two NFL players have the coronavirus.

7am Alice News Network – The NFL is doing the draft next Thursday via video chat, 54% of people are cooking more while at home, and a woman finds out that her boyfriend proposed to her with the same ring he gave his ex!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah & Vinnie review the music that is out today!

8am Alice News Network – NASA employees are also working from home, researchers in Australia think they have a cure for Crohn’s Disease, and couples are breaking up during quarantine!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

