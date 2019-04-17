Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.17.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Beyonce drops a new album, the Notre-dame fire, An American will go to jail for a made-up story on GoFundMe that has collected $ 400 000 for a homeless person, and Carl’s Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger!

7-8am – Gross new dating trend ‘cloaking’ is like ‘ghosting’… but much worse, things we’re insecure about, goth crocks, and scrotox!

8-9am – Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to "unexpected solidified ingredient, how Netflix is testing their ratings, and sleep myths that are being debunked by scientists!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

