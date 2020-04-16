Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.16.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Celebrities that are doing good to help the coronavirus, Jason Mona gives insight on how his quarantine is going, Matt Damon is quarantine in a small town in Ireland & the town people love it, and Reese Witherspoon site crashes after trying to give free dresses to teachers!

6am Alice News Network – It is unlikely you can get corona from eating food or touching food packaging, 90% of people say they wash their hands more often now, and sexting is at all-time high right now!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie & Bryn go over how it is working from home with their wife & kids, Jeff Bezos is worth 140 billion dollars which still makes him the richest man in the world, and Amazon is riding their website so people will shop less!

7am Alice News Network – Lindsay from Marin County Parks calls in to give an update on safety, the new total of unemployment for Americans is 22 million, Riverside and Sonoma county is the first city to make wearing a mask a law, and the World Health Organization is advising people to limit drinking alcohol because of the coronavirus!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ozzy Osborne is donating sales from his merch to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s foundation, Disney is doing a flash sale of digital movie purchases, and a survey says that people will give up drinking & sex to get sports back!

8am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to talk about the IPhone that is cheaper and is newly released today, and a list of questions about yourself that you have always thought of but have no answer!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

