Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.16.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – ‘Operation Varsity Blues’, Dina Lohan's internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler proposes via social media … then breaks up with her, the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, Man seeks $87,000 in damages after Michigan parents destroy massive porn collection, and Gen Z is taking over for Millennials!

7-8am – Game of Thrones, Star Wars, a man who really loves the smell of used tennis rackets, milestones we remember for life, and a lady sues her son for poor investment choices!

8-9am – An update on Coachella, a few new singles released, a three-way that leads to a house burning down, and the people who feel they suffer from the most stress!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment