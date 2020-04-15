Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.15.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah explains to Vinnie how you can lose in Tik Tok, Bruce Springsteen is doing a concert for covid relief on ABC, and Amy Schumer is changing her son’s name because it sounds too close to genital!

6am Alice News Network – Governor Newsom says that sports gathering will not come back for a while, a woman was fined for taking her turtle for a walk in Rome, and the coronavirus pushes a family together where a woman becomes attracted to her brother in law!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, Pixar’s Soul is moved to release in November, and Trolls World Tour broke records for rental streaming!

7am Alice News Network – Former President Obama has endorsed Joe Biden, hotel rooms in San Francisco have been secured for the homeless to stay at, and a man in Indiana got 8.2 million dollars in his account from the stimulus!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A look back at the top songs played back in the 2010’s, Tiger King’s music is a big hit on Spotify, Alice in Chains & Alanis Morissette do a mashup together, and Rebecca Black comes out as queer and does a song for Covid-19!

8am Alice News Network – People do not know what day is while in lockdown, a man in Japan ignored his boss request to not come into work because of the corona but shows up anyway and gets punched in the face, and five things to start while in quarantine!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

